Espers Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Espers has a market capitalization of $732,181.00 and $1.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00820987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00245899 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003919 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.