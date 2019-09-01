EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0316 on Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $935,881.00 and approximately $913,838.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00321045 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007401 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,615,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,607,353 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

