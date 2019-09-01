Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FII. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Federated Investors stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 270,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Federated Investors has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $32,042.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,080 shares of company stock worth $1,440,517 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

