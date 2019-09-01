Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.22. 2,467,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

In related news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.