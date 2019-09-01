Financial Analysis: Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) versus Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rostelecom OJSC and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.62 $225.05 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.06 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC 4.93% 6.21% 2.47% Liberty Braves Group Series B 3.03% 0.06% 0.03%

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Liberty Braves Group Series B does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rostelecom OJSC beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

