Financial Review: Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $279.16 million 3.66 $45.53 million N/A N/A Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.36 $8.40 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Risk & Volatility

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Community Bancorp. (VT), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Community Bancorp. (VT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 29.41% 27.09% 2.58% Community Bancorp. (VT) 23.20% 14.02% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.