Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $102,980.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $102,980.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00323848 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007510 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.