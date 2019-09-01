First Analysis Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $107.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target increased by First Analysis from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61. Repligen has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,465,000 after buying an additional 1,069,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $40,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $29,287,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 334,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

