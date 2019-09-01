First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 16th

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FSD opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.14.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

