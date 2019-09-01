First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 178,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 549,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

