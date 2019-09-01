FirstCoin (FRST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $220,076.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002474 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00151771 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,688.82 or 1.00756322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003203 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00038172 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

