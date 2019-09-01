Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $30.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

