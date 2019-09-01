Flash Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $57.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00223022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01331477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

