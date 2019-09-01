FlypMe Achieves Market Cap of $766,112.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $766,112.00 and $4.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00222440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01325612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090290 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021618 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

