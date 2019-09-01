FolmCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FolmCoin has a market cap of $1,886.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,759.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.01755059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.02885742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00677993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00725462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00465014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009167 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.