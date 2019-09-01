FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.08 Million

Brokerages expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) to announce $220.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. FTS International reported sales of $334.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $859.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.74 million to $969.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $928.35 million, with estimates ranging from $811.90 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTSI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FTS International in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FTS International by 262.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the first quarter worth $101,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54. FTS International has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

