FunFair (FUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,168.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Livecoin and C2CX. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $298,168.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01332830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Livecoin, ABCC, C2CX, OKEx, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

