Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 25.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

