GameCredits Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $4,070.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Crex24. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00689322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Crex24, YoBit, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

