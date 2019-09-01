Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

