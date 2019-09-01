Gemini Dollar Market Cap Achieves $9.92 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,947,653 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

