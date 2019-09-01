Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Bought by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Geospace Technologies worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.24. 55,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

