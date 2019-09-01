Global Currency Reserve 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338.00 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.32 million and $338.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021552 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,286,721 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Currency Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.