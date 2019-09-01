Global Social Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,508.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $100,508.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00221301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01337783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022026 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,448,121 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

