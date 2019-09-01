Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

