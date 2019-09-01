GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $654,559.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,179.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 419.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

