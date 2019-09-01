GoldCoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0545 on Top Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,225.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00674651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

