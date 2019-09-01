Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.70 ($28.72).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €24.53 ($28.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €33.59 ($39.06).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

