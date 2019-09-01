Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €8.40 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.69 ($10.10).

AT1 opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a fifty-two week high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

