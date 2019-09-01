Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $344,954.00 and $739.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.01334721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00091048 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,144,170,633 coins and its circulating supply is 942,381,632 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex.

