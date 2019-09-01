Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,857. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $302.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Treuer sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $117,918.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,999.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,901. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,458,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

