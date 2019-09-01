Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.25, for a total transaction of $114,297.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $42,489.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,287 shares of company stock worth $9,717,783 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,838,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $133.53. The stock had a trading volume of 214,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

