Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.62-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

