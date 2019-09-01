Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €60.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €114.00 ($132.56).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €120.60 ($140.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.48 million and a PE ratio of -331.32. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €160.50 ($186.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

