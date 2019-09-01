Haven Protocol Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $250,788.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00002945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,759.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.01755059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.02885742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00677993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00725462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00465014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

