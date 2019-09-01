Head to Head Contrast: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) vs. OraSure Technologies (NYSE:OSUR)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and OraSure Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $387.29 million 6.68 -$49.21 million ($1.64) -51.05 OraSure Technologies $181.74 million 2.24 $20.40 million $0.50 13.20

OraSure Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nevro and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 3 6 0 2.36 OraSure Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nevro currently has a consensus price target of $65.73, indicating a potential downside of 21.50%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Nevro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -24.51% -41.07% -20.43% OraSure Technologies 11.83% 7.81% 6.96%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Nevro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

