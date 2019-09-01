Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $46.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.86.

HP stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 357,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

