Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPE. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

