Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 1,156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $58,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.3% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 372,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $2,219,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 655,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

