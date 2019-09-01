Hive Project Price Reaches $0.0244 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00221882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.01340152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

