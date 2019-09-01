Homeserve (LON:HSV) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

HSV has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, June 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut Homeserve to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 982 ($12.83) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,157 ($15.12).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total transaction of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47). Also, insider Stella David bought 28,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £325,122.75 ($424,830.46). In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,434 shares of company stock worth $32,557,463.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

