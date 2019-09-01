Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $98,525.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000990 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

