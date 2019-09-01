ImageCoin Trading Down 15.7% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $1.92 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,388,091 coins and its circulating supply is 12,388,093 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.