Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,829.58 ($36.97).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,124.50 ($27.76) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,097.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,260.15.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.