Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.78). Insmed reported earnings of ($1.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

INSM stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 411,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,716. Insmed has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $844,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.