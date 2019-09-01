International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMXI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $495.26 million, a PE ratio of -260.80 and a beta of -0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2,942.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,373,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

