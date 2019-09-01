International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW remained flat at $$17.22 on Friday. 83,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $503.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

