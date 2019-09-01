Internet of People Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,417.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $245,177.00 and $111,417.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1,036.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

