Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.36. 783,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $76,148,836. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

