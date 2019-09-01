Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.74. 3,433,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,904. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

